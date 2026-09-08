Evangelist Tolucci attended a Church of England prayer meeting in Darlaston, UK, where eight senior citizens gathered to pray

In a tweet, the Nigerian preacher listed four prayer points from the session that left him smiling throughout the meeting

His post drew widespread reactions from Nigerians who compared the congregation's selfless prayers to the style of prayer common back home

Evangelist Tolucci, a Nigerian preacher and revivalist based in Nigeria, sparked a lively conversation online after attending a Church of England prayer meeting near his apartment in Darlaston, England, on September 8, 2026.

Writing on his X account, Tolucci described walking into a quiet gathering of eight senior citizens — six British nationals, one Latino, and one Austrian — and leaving with a deep impression of how differently people around the world approach prayer.

Nigerian evangelist in the UK shares four prayer points from a Church of England prayer meeting. Photo Credit: @tolucci

Source: Twitter

The 4 prayer points that left him smiling

The preacher listed four intercessions that the group prayed over during the session. The congregation gave thanks for the summer season, specifically for brightening trees and causing flowers to bloom.

They also prayed for plastic recyclers working to protect the earth and its ecosystem, for council cleaners burdened with extra work clearing fallen leaves and flowers during the season, and for peacemakers and negotiators operating in conflict zones across the world.

By the time the group had worked through those four points, a full hour had passed.

Tolucci noted that he smiled throughout the entire prayer session, adding that as someone accustomed to charismatic Nigerian worship — complete with Yoruba declarations, calling on the name of Jesus multiple times, and shouting "INA OLORUN" and "AGBARA EMI-MIMO" dozens of times — the calm, nature-focused intercessions were quite the contrast.

"It's always amazing everytime I criss-cross the nations and worship with multi-cultural audiences," he wrote, before signing off with a blessing for the parishioners of St Lawrence Catholic Church Darlaston.

Despite the contrasts in style, Tolucci closed his post with a reflection that cut to the heart of his observation.

He expressed a hope that God would hear prayers from Africa and raise leaders capable of building the kind of governance and social order that would inspire citizens to remember and pray for the people behind the services they take for granted every day.

Read Evangelist Tolucci's tweet below:

Netizens react to the evangelist's post

@FaladeTolu_ said:

"Wholesome, non-selfish prayers. ....our prayers in Africa are often too selfish and self-centred... No bigger picture at all... But again, it's a reflection of how we think."

@Row_Haastrup said:

"I have been laughing 🤣 😂 If you go Oyinbo church, na so dem dey pray dem no get problem at all. Dem fit douse your fire."

@Do_Exploits said:

"That is the beauty of the BODY (OF CHRIST) For example if your legs, that move & carry you about everyday, everywhere you go, the hands that get involved in almost everything you do, if these organs of the body could speak, they might say the eyelids do nothing more than to 'blink.''

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who visited a church in the UK had displayed the sumptuous meals that were served to members.

Assorted dishes served at UK church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed the assorted dishes members were served at a UK church.

In a video, she displayed the mouth-watering array of traditional Nigerian dishes served at the church.

The excited lady took to TikTok to share her joyful encounter at the church.

Source: Legit.ng