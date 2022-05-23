A viral video has shown a rare sight of a woman and a dog that is as big as her as she fed the animal

a As people wondered why she had such a beautiful dog in a chain, many were quick to counter it; saying it is made of plastic

In the clip, the beautiful pet moved with much grace as it fed on the fruit the woman was holding

A video has shown the moment a woman and a very big dog interacted. The woman fed the animal in such a cute way that made many talk.

In the clip, the woman was at home with the dog as she fed it. The dog's neck chain appears so huge and scary.

The woman and the dog got many people talking. Photo source: TikTok/@cornbaby06

Source: UGC

What has it been eating?

Despite how big the animal looked, it was fond of the woman as it took easy bites from the food she was giving it.

Many people who reacted to the video had many things to say as some wondered what the dog was feeding on to look so big.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of shares and comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Scott S said:

"Best body guard anyone asks for."

loritenn1 said:

"This is one hell of a beautiful blessed dog!"

panama926 said:

"I've heard somewhere that a pet owner resembles his pet... what's your take on that?"

fatherbrotherson said:

"Chain isn't made of steel....it's a hallow plastic halloween prop (look at how it lightly it swings)."

TMartin580 said:

"He's beautiful why does he have a chain on him."

Joseph Bonfiglio said:

"That does not look like a real chain!"

Antonis Agoras said:

"The chains is not real to heavy for a person not for the dog only."

Source: Legit.ng