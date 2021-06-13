Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack back in July 2020 when she was just seven months pregnant

The doctors had to perform a caesarean section to save her life and that of her baby as they both lacked oxygen

Rossi's husband noted that his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, adding that she continues to receive treatment to help in her physical progress

An Italian woman has woken up after being in a coma for 10 months, only to discover that she's the mother to a young girl.

Cristina Rosi went into a coma after suffering a heart attack in July. Photo: The Times UK.

According to The Times, Cristina Rosi suffered a heart attack and slipped into a 10-month coma while she was seven months pregnant.

After waking up from the coma, her first word was reported by her husband to be "mamma".

According to toofab, doctors performed a caesarean section on Rosi when she was still unconscious to save her daughter, Caterina.

Rosi and her daughter risked brain damage due to lack of oxygen during the delivery, and they were later flown to Austria for more treatment.

Delighted husband

Her husband, Gabriel Succi, told La Zione newspaper that the family did not expect her to wake up, and it was a real joy after so much suffering.

Succi also noted that his wife looked unrecognisable and very relaxed, plus she is receiving medicine that will lead to other physical progress.

Her hospital bills were paid by money raised through a GoFundMe account created by Succi.

