A Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who is on a mission to get to Lagos after several days of leaving London is now in Mali

While in the African country, Kunle lost his rear wheel and tyre as he got stuck, causing a major setback in his journey

The bikers' association in Mali showed they really care and had to go travel many hours to him so he can have a replacement

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, has been in the news for weeks now as he went on a mission to get to Lagos from London on a bike.

What seemed like an impossible task is gradually looking possible as he entered Africa. While on the continent, Kunle took a deserving break in Senegal to unwind and connect with some of his fans.

After some days of rest, he took off and had a setback in Mali as he lost his rear wheel in the process. In a new tweet after the incident, the man spoke about how Malians came to his rescue.

Stuck 600km away, the bikers' association in the country brought him a new wheel for his journey. Kunle was amazed by the love.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@olushina411 wondered:

"Abeg how you Dey buy SIM card."

@Aminuab44242148 said:

"Wow. That is the Spirit of bikers."

@Sundayulea said:

"Good news, wish you a successful arrival."

@ONUOHAKEN said:

"Lionheart 1759....Roarrrrrrrrr ooon Highway to Lagossss. Roarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr."

@tornadotonie said:

"I was just thinking about you and your trip, lo and behold, I saw your tweet. Kudos to you and the Malian bikers."

@d_ecstacy said:

"Wow. Lagos to Osogbo is about 180km, 3 hrs without traffic at 100kmph. You mean these guys are covering about 10 hours journey to bring you that wheel? Kindness well defined."

@PeterNwanneka said:

"Thank you guys. Will like to ride with you from Ebonyi state to London."

Kunle's Sahara Desert Encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle went from Laayoune to Naouadhibour, covering more than 1,000 kilometers.

In a post on Monday, May 2, the relentless rider said the ride would be his longest since he started out on the journey.

Kunle revealed that when he stopped and wanted to make a video in the Sahara desert, soldiers who passed by him laughed and wondered if he is okay because of the uncanny nature of the Sahara. Attesting to how very dangerous the place could be, he said he heard voices around him.

