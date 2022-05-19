A mother and her daughter have shown how important having good genes is as people could not tell them apart

Many TikTok users were in disbelief when they knew that the mothe r was 49 - years - old and the daughter was a teenager

r was - - People wondered how come the mother looked younger compared to the child as they asked about her skincare regime

A 19-year-old girl and her mother who is 49 both got people talking as they danced in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @sarahc_74, they wore almost the same outfit as the mother stood behind her to dance. If it were not for the words layered on the video, no one would tell them apart.

The Korean mother looks younger compared to her daughter. Photo source: TikTok/@sarahc_74

Source: UGC

Who is the mother?

Many people who were surprised by how young the mother looked said they thought she was her friend.

Some wanted to know her skincare routine, saying the daughter has older looks. They both danced to Wait A Minute by Duckerhead.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two million views with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

SABAOK KAYO said:

"The mother is more beautiful than daughter."

LÔVÊ KÎNG said:

"Hey, she's mom or your sister both same young."

hyunjins hairband said:

"ur mom is beautiful she looks 18 and u look 17 yall look like sisters."

aneeqahroman5 said:

"Ur mother looks 20, she's pretty."

APPLEEE said:

"Your mom is too younger really so cute."

HASMIN NAHAR USA said:

"OMG really but your mom very young and look like your sister."

lorriane said:

"The daughter and mother looks like in same age."

Another young-looking woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful woman had people surprised after taking to Twitter to reveal her age. The baby-faced stunner said she is 45-years-old.

@Bianca_Mapholob shared the snap that had everyone convinced she is drinking from the fountain of youth. Her glowing skin and hair absolutely radiated through her photo.

She captioned the post:

"45 years looks good on me."

Source: Legit.ng