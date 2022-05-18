Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju who is currently riding from London to Lagos has reached Abidjan where he is being feted by Ivorians

London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has accepted a challenge thrown at him by an Ivorian lady he called Bambina.

According to him, Bambina requested to sit on his lap and feed him in exchange for which she will support the End Polio campaign with the sum of N41k or $100.

The lady threw a challenge at Kunle Adeyanju and he accepted. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

He took the challenge

Kunle accepted the challenge thrown at him as he allowed the lady to feed him while sitting on his lap.

Social media users have reacted to the photo with a lot of frenzy as some have told him to focus on the journey at hand.

Kunle wrote in the said tweet:

"At my reception by the Abidjan Bikers! Beautiful Bambina threw me a challenge, if you allow me to sit on your laps and feed you, I will donate $100 to the charity fund, and I agreed!"

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@SavvyRinu asked:

"Are you sure you aren’t losing focus sir?"

@SamdGreat01 commented:

"I rebuke every Delilah that wants to bring our Samson down. Sing after me sir."

@OgbeniDipo commented:

"Focus sir. Sir, focus. I mean, don’t lose focus, sir."

@I_amOD_SIT reacted:

"Why are all the challenges coming from women? I hope you would tell us when you accept "other room" challenge."

@UncleMaazi said:

"Sir is this also part of the journey?"

@OkunwaUUA said:

"You are losing focus o. You go still reach Nigeria with all these distractions?"

