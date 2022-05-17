Kunle Adeyanju, the brave biker who is riding on his motorcycle from London to Lagos has entered Cote d'Ivoire despite being initially denied entry into the country

The biker was on May 15th denied entry into the West African country by border authorities who found issues with his laissez-passer

He however said the issue was being handled; he has announced his arrival in Cote d'Ivoire through a viral tweet made on May 17th

Courageous biker, Kunle Adeyanju has released a new tweet, indicating that he has arrived in Cote d'Ivoire after initially being denied access into the West African country.

Kunle had told Legit.ng two days ago that border authorities found issues with his laissez-passer, a travel document issued to him by the Nigerian Embassy in Mali.

Kunle was welcomed at the Burkina Faso-Ivorian border by fellow bikers. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Kunle enters Burkina Faso then Ivory Coast

He said the issue was being sorted out and had to wait. It does appear that all coasts were cleared as Kunle rode into Burkina Faso on May 16th and went through there to Cote d'Ivoire.

He shared photos of him being welcomed at the Burkina Faso-Cote d'Ivoire border by fellow bikers who gathered around him.

According to the itinerary initially released by the biker, there are four more countries he will touch before he will finally reach Lagos. The countries are Gambia, Togo, Ghana and Benin Republic.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@am_islamiyyah said:

"Welcome to Côté d’Ivoire, the land of hospitality and peace."

@owo747 said:

"Well done sir. The Ivorians let you in at last."

@OBAROAKPO69 commented:

"All glory to God for journey mercies so far, enjoy your stay."

@Dilichiji reacted:

"Lagos will be a different welcome package, I believe. Definitely our environment will be quite different I guess."

@opanix02 commented:

"I can imagine how the Nigerian Reception is going to be like."

@keemhta said:

"Has Ivory Coast allowed you in now? We may need to appreciate them, after a rethink."

@yinkabenz commented:

"Keep moving Lionheart, we are with you in prayer. Naija is the destination. We here waiting."

