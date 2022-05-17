A Nigerian man identified as @nimiofficial on twitter has shared his joy after completing his masters degree with 4.0 CGPA

Sharing a photo of himself rocking his graduation attire, the excited masters degree holder stated that he is super proud of himself

Social media users have applauded him massively for studying hard and excelling greatly in his academic pursuit

A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after becoming a masters degree holder.

The man identified as @nimiofficial on Twitter shared a photo of himself rocking his graduation attire and showered praises on himself.

Nimi revealed that he completed the degree with a CGPA of 4.0 and he's super proud of himself.

Man completes masters degree with 4.0 CGPA Photo Credit: Twitter/nimiofficial

Source: Twitter

"Finished my masters with a 4.0 cgpa. I am super proud of myself", Nimi stated.

Social media users applaud Nimi for an excellent result

Reacting to this, Nigerians have showered praises on the young lad for his academic achievement.

A man identified as Jacob opened up that he has been finding it difficult to excel in the university due to incessant carry overs in some of his courses.

Olabisi Jacob said:

"4.0 for masters while carry over wan finish me for OAU. God is your mustle my brother."

Diane Ameh added:

"Wow I am happy for you dear. More success on your way. PhD soon."

Oscar Chima noted:

"This is indeed a great achievement. Some people are still struggling to graduate from school and you dey get 4.0 for masters."

