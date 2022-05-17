A girl has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a photo of her sister's JAMB (Joint admission matriculation board) exams score

In the photo which she shared, it was confirmed that her brainy sister scored an aggregate of 328 over 400 in the four exams

Many social media users have applauded the young lad as they wondered how she was able to score 99 over 100 in mathematics

A young lady has triggered reactions from Nigerians on social media after showing off her sister's JAMB score.

The excited sister identified as @mowati on Twitter shared a photo of her sister's exam result and it was indeed a good one.

A close look at the result reveals that her sister named Owati Oluwasemilore Deborah scored and aggregate of 328 in the four exams.

Young girl scores 328 in JAMB Photo Credit: Twitter/@_mowati

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She scored 63 in English language, 83 in economics, 83 in government and 99 in mathematics.

Owati's jamb score stirs reactions

The excellent jamb result has triggered massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Thelma Okojie said:

"Omo her brain na fire. This is so good. Nice one kiddo."

Victor Isreal wrote:

"I looked at your sister’s results and looked at mine, looked at it again and looked at mine. Now I understand why my dad asked me to find my way to church on Sunday after seeing my JAMB result on Saturday because he can’t carry someone like me in his car."

Alex Mofunso said:

"My last year's result was 250 and my dad was insulting me until his friend gave me 5k for doubling his son's result."

Nigerian kid scores 8 A1’s in WAEC, gets 350 in JAMB

Meanwhile, legit.ng previously reported that a young boy, Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa, has been praised online for his sterling academic performance in both WAEC and United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the student finished from OTA Total Academy School in Ogun state.

In his WAEC, he cleared all his papers with eight A1's and one B. The young boy has applied to study engineering at Covenant University.

Source: Legit.ng