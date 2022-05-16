A man pulled a lovely marriage surprise on his girlfriend at a nightclub in front of singer Davido

Obviously amazed by the lovely situation, Davido like others who witnessed the proposal applauded the couple

The engaged lovebirds afterwards took pictures with the superstar singer amid cheers and celebrations

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a marriage proposal that happened in front of singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido at a nightclub.

The lovely moment was captured in a short video @instablog9ja shared on social media platform Instagram.

The singer joined them in celebrating their lovely moment. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, @davido

Luckily for the man, his bae accepted amid cheers from clubbers who had by now gathered to see out the lovely moment.

Davido could be seen beaming with smiles and clapping for the couple after they sealed their engagement.

Another scene from the clip showed the lovebirds taking pictures with Davido.

Social media reactions

@holuwaconquer said:

"This is a case of .. "Jo baby Ro ti Davido mo mi lara " then the babe self will b like , Tori Davido ni mo se gba Ring e o .... So hashtag of wedding will be #opelopedavido ... .. Pls get an interpreter or translator dont stress mi."

@temi_tayo2 said:

"She must say by fire by force .

"Why she no say Yes in the presence of David."

@coolestmamacita said:

"She no go fit say no where baba Dey but omo if nah me dem propose to, I fit say yes collect ring go Dey hug baba o."

@khalidayo1 said:

"Walahi even she no wan talk say yes Since OBO de there she go say YES."

Female corps member turns down man's proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a female corps member rejected a man's proposal.

The incident which took place in a camp in Nasarawa state 'ended in tears' as the lady rejected his request with a resounding 'no' leaving the man in uniform in an embarrassing state.

In the short video, it appeared the young man repeated the move in a bid to make the lady rethink her decision but she again declined his request. Some corps member who found the man's persistence hilarious burst into laughter.

