A male corps member was treated to an unpleasant reaction from a lady as he attempted to pull a surprise proposal in public

In a video making the rounds, the young Nigerian man's move was received with a loud 'no' from the lady

While he kept begging the lady to rescind her decision, other corps members burst into hilarious laughter

More often than not, bold men make surprise proposals which are usually received with love, but a man's attempt didn't pan out as he expected.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member went on one knee as he asked a lady in camp to be his wife.

The incident which took place in a camp in Nasarawa state 'ended in tears' as the lady rejected his request with a resounding 'no' leaving the man in uniform in an embarrassing state.

In the short video, it appeared the young man repeated the move in a bid to make the lady rethink her decision but she again declined his request.

Some corps member who found the man's persistence hilarious burst into laughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@iampaulaski8 opined:

"Except they have known themselves before camp, you can’t know someone for the short period of camp and propose marriage."

@_ann__annie_ wrote:

"Instead of him to channel his effort on getting a job or starting up a business.. there is life after NYSC bro. Lol."

@mileslekedinars stated:

"But to some extent y’all don’t have insight if ya spouse would’ve accept ya proposal or not, before disgracin’ yeself publicly and besides most it be public huh??"

@oyinlomodiamond said:

"Before you propose to your partner publicly, be very sure of your relationship, know how strong it is between both parties, also be sure of what the answer will be by stylishly discussing something like that. No come dey form rejection here online ooo. HOWEVER, NOT ALL RELATIONSHIPS MUST LEAD TO MARRIAGE. Pele my dear."

