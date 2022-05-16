A kind hearted man has come to the rescue after a young businessman who was in need of funds went public to make an appeal

The young gent reached out for help online asking for donations towards purchasing a brick making machine

The philanthropist responded to his plea by sending him R8 000 (N205k) to which the man responded with gratitude

A kind philanthropist identified as BI Phakathi blessed a young man on a mission to start up a new business venture with a generous R8 000 (N205k).

This gesture was a response to a Twitter user identified as Dr. MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) who begged for donations towards purchasing a brick-making machine.

“I am humbly asking for assistance to purchase this brick-making machine that costs R12 000 (N305k). If I get this one, I’ll create employment through hiring other people to assist conveniently,” he wrote in a tweet.

South Africans poured in blessing for do-gooder BI Phakathi who blessed a young man's dream. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_/Twitter

Not wasting any time, Phakathi responded to the man’s request.

A grateful MuVenda shared a screenshot of the bank notification from the money sent by Phakathi along with a heartfelt message of thanks. He wrote:

“Thank you very much @biphakathi may God Continue Blessing You. This does nothing but motivate me more knowing that there are those who actually believe in me makes work more hard.”

The philanthropist simply responded:

“You are welcome, God bless you.”

Phakathi’s kindness not only brought an entrepreneur closer to his dream but also touched many social media users. Check out some of the comments on the Twitter post below:

@tankiso_matanka commented:

“God bless you sir.”

@SimonLekopa sad:

“Mr Phakathi you are a blessing.”

@mangi_cyril replied:

“As I said @biphakathi does things in a Miracle way.... a God-sent man.”

