South Africa’s well known but 'faceless' philanthropist, BI Phakathi, has just blessed another poor man who displayed a high degree of honesty

The man, Jacques, was asked to go buy bread for Phakathi and the guy came back with the food and change - the honesty touched the Good Samaritan

Mzansi social media users are now sharing their reactions to the viral video clip and some say BI was wrong to test the poor chap

BI Phakathi met a poor man and gave him money to buy something to eat and revealed that he thought he would never come back with the R20 (N565.40). However, the honest guy managed to come back with the food and change.

He said his name is Jacques and stays in the streets but he gets help from generous people. He continued to say sometimes he pays R25 (N706.80) for a place to stay and that’s why he’s hustling on the streets.

Jacques told BI Phakathi that he was once stabbed for a mere R7 (N198.06) and decided to be an honest man ever since. BI later gave him R640 (N18,065.51) to buy food because he was faithful.

The clip is attracting all the good reactions from the Good Samaritan’s followers via Facebook.

He wrote on social media:

“Tested him if he will come back with money or run away.”

BI Phakathi has blessed an honest man with R640. Photo credit: BIPhakathi/Facebook

Below is a heartwarming video of the Good Samaritan and the honest man.

@Liyabona Vela said:

“In most of your videos, I also learn the attitude and character of people living on the streets. What this man said really touched me. 'I believe if I do wrong to you, somewhere along the line one of the nyaopes is gonna rob me'."

@Dimakatso Mildred said:

“This guy is so reliable, he deserves to find a job, if he can find the job he will get a promotion because he's trustworthy, he won't steal from his employer.”

@Eduardo Ong said:

“BI I don't like your idea your testing other people. What if he runs that small money that you give to him, and your taking video the result will bring bad images to that young guy, don't try to test other people again, don't embarrass or insult people for money.”

@Ann Williamson said:

“I love what BI does but, him getting such a kick out of 'testing' this homeless man really turned me off!”

@Vince Makx said:

“My heart's always filled with gladness each moment I watch you touch the heart and souls of these our beloved princes and princesses, kings and queens whose life situations are so heartbreaking.”

@John Mwaba said:

“People like you a blessing sent by God, many people have more money and yet they are stingy and they can't even help out on just little things that a person needs but rather they will spend on useless things that won't even help anyone.”

@Mary Ange Kwang said:

“Some people thought they're poor you know you can trust them. They will do as you ask them to do. This guy is so humble and faithful and in return, he was blessed with a sum of money that he never expected.”

