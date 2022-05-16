Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have infected one of his crew members, Israel DMW, with his generosity

A video recently made the rounds online showing Isreal sharing money to people on the streets of Lagos

Nigerians shared their reactions to the viral clip and commended Isreal for his generosity to those in need

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, has caused a buzz online but this time for being generous.

Isreal was spotted showing love to people on the streets as he gave back to them in a video trending online.

In the video shared on his Instagram story, the young man was seen holding a bundle of cash as he gave out money to people on the streets.

Isreal shares money to men on the streets in viral video. Photos: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A group of men stood eagerly around Isreal as they waited patiently for him to get to them with the money.

See the video below:

Nigerians liken Isreal to Davido after he gave out money to people on the streets

After the video of Isreal sharing money to people on the streets made the rounds, a number of people compared him to his boss, Davido, who has been known for his generous nature.

Read what some of them had to say below:

___O.lu.wa.bu.ko.la:

“He learnt from the best.”

Official_iveey:

“Aww Davido’s generous spirit is infectious ❤️.”

Erishmurda_:

“He learnt from the best baddest .”

Tola_leena:

“Ur pocket will never run dry.”

Donking669:

“You will always learn one good thing from OBO .”

Celebritycdc:

“Good thing he’s emulating Davido .”

Bellobabs:

“I like his style though, he’s not throwing money at people.”

Ifethecreator:

“With cameras.”

Gibby_dave:

“Don learn well from hin oga.”

Itz_dkizz:

“May the Almighty God continue to bless him, .. givers never lack. We should appreciate the little.”

Interesting.

