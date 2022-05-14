A Memphis, Tennessee native called Rikeia King evoked tears from her mother with a surprise car gift

She presented the gorgeous whip that was decked out in red ribbons to her mum on the occasion of Mother's Day

The tears-arousing video has stirred emotions in several social media users who headed to the comment section to share their views

Rikeia King, a young woman living in Atlanta, Georgia, US moved her mother to tears with an unexpected car gift on Mother's Day.

The native of Memphis, Tennessee uploaded a tears-arousing video showing the moment she presented the gorgeous whip to her mother on the special occasion.

Photos of Rikeia King and her mum. Source: Rikeia King

Source: UGC

In the clip, King's mum, who was visibly surprised by the gesture, broke down in tears.

For several moments in the clip, King's mum could not contain her emotions as she continued shedding tears of joy even after she sat behind the steering wheels.

''Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I cannot thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me & continue to do. Any & EVERYTHING for you Baby. Love you,'' King shared with the emotional clip.

How social media reacted

The clip has evoked emotions in several members of the cyber community who shared their views under the post.

Read some of the heartwarming comments below:

Brenda Scott King said:

''She made me cry oh. How blessed they are. God bless you, mum & daughter. Amen.''

Isoken Osawaru Igbinobaro commented:

''God bless you for making your mom happy and proud. So your children will do the same to you. Congratulations to your mom. Enjoy your labor, mama.''

Allian Mcpherson said:

''This made my day beautiful, mom and daughter. God bless you.''

Lorie Hale commented:

''Beautiful surprise from her daughter's blessings.''

Watch the clip below:

