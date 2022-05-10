In the year 2020, grace shone on the face of a young man called Raphael Obeng Owusu when he was hawking on the streets of Accra

The young man ran into Nana Aba Anamoah and told her that he would like to become a journalist like her

Nana Aba helped the gentleman who now works fully as a journalist and is now set to travel to Dubai for the first time

Raphael Obeng Owusu, a young man popularly known as Ebetoda became a great sensation on social media in the year 2020 after she met seasoned Ghanaian TV/Radio personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In just six weeks after encountering the hawker, a young man, Nana Aba transformed him into a TV presenter.

This happened after Ebetoda revealed to Nana Aba how much he wished to become a journalist but had to put his dreams on hold because of financial difficulties.

Photos of Ebetoda and Nana Aba Anamoah Photo credit: Instagram/Nana Aba Anamoah

Traveling to Dubai

In a recent video posted by Nana Aba Anamoah, she revealed that the young man would soon be traveling to the United Arab Emirates for the very first time.

The conversation both Nana Aba and Ebetoda had in the video suggested that the occasion would also become the very first time the young man would get to step on a plane.

In the footage, the former street hawker was seen beaming with ingratiating smiles as he imagined how he would land in the city of Dubai, find the hotel meant for him, and interact with the locals.

Watch the video below

