A pretty Nigerian lady in NYSC uniform took to a tarred road to do her own Buga dance challenge and it turned out to be breathtaking

The lady was walking on the road and decided to turn things around and perform wonders with her fast and fantastic legs

An Okada man who was passing turned to cast a glance at her, but she continued to dance to Buga by Kizz Daniel with energy

It was a moment of great happiness when a young lady in NYSC uniform took to a nice expressway to dance to Buga by Kizz Daniel.

She did not mind that she was on the road as she moved like a professional dancer and the video has attracted huge attention online.

The NYSC lady made Okada to turn and look. Photo credit: Tiktok/@favdunniii.

Source: UGC

She was not distracted

As she danced in the video, an Okada rider zoomed by and turned to take a look at her and what she was doing but the dancer was not distracted.

Also, cars zoomed past but she continued to focus on the song and the dance steps she was dishing.

Fans ask for more

The video has made it to Tiktok and it took it by storm as it has been viewed thousands of times by lovers of good things.

Many of the viewers took to the comment section to shower her with praises and admiration, with some asking that she do more of such nice videos.

Watch the nice video below:

Tiktok users react

@AMEDEMBRO said:

"I love the way you dance to the music."

@Themmy commented:

"You look so stunning with ur smiles and uniform."

@user3608753315967 said:

"You looking great."

@Manuel La Para reacted:

"Beautiful baby I love you baby."

@user3331488523665 commented:

"Baby your video look so beautiful. I love this."

@user9344148106347 said:

"I love the way you did it."

@AdunniadeyLove commented:

"Wow beautiful. Come and teach me how to dance."

NYSC lady dances Buga by Kizz Daniel inside market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC lady took to the market to do her own Buga dance challenge.

The lady did her dance so well that she was joined by traders who could not resist.

Of particular interest was a smoked fish seller who moved her body to the song as she attended to her customers.

Source: Legit.ng