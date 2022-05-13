An entertaining video of a teacher busting some serious moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the male educator surrounded by a large group of pupils as he dances with great energy

The impressed scholars responded with jubilation and Mzansi netizens also responded with praise on the Instagram post

A group of local pupils was left amazed at their teacher's dance skills after he took centre stage in a schoolyard.

A video shared @freshmenmag on Instagram shows the male teacher giving serious moves along to a vibey tune as the enthralled pupils surround him in a circle and watch on in amazement.

A teacher showed off some impressive dance moves. Image: @freshmenmag/Instagram

He is seen breaking it down with great energy and even going down on all four limbs.

The male teacher has been identified as Mr Mkwayi.

Students obviously enjoying their tutor's showcase screamed in excitement. Some rushed onto the centre where he was and hugged him.

The Instagram reel gained over 19 900 likes and several comments from impressed netizens.

Social media reactions

Check out some of the comments below:

@the_real.kutloano_aphane said:

“He recreated the video so perfectly.”

@Tsmanjobruh replied:

“Meneer! the students will no longer listen to him.”

@raisedrosehead_ commented:

“My Geography teacher bathong Mr Mkwayi!!! Take me back to Jules High!”

@sheluvs.jerome wrote:

“He was definitely a skothane back in the day.”

@Geezytape responded:

“This is why the average has been taken down to 30.”

