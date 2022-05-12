'Village Girl' Quickly Runs for Her Life, Takes Cover after Seeing a Pressure Pot in Action, Video Causes Stir
- A young girl's reaction to close up seeing a pressure pot cook for the first time in her life has sparked hilarious reactions on social media
- The girl said to have been brought from the village noticed the sound and vibrations of the pot and screamed in surprise
- While a woman was trying to understand what the alarm the girl raised was for, she quickly took cover
Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young girl making a scene after seeing a pressure pot on the fire.
The girl who is reported to be a village girl raised an alarm in Yoruba calling the attention of a woman to what the pot was doing.
A pressure cooker is a sealed pot that produces steam heat to cook food quickly and makes a hissing noise due to its safety release valve. It also releases steam to keep the pressure from dangerous levels.
Joy, excitement as Nigerian mum finally climbs a power bike for the first time, she throttles it hard in video
The village girl took cover
In a short video @saintavenue_ent1 shared on Instagram, the girl immediately took cover in the shop in a bid to save herself.
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The woman in the background enquired in Yoruba about who put the pot on the fire and it was discovered the village girl did.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@_beautifullchi said:
"Pressure pot don Dey on yii."
@tuzkid said:
"Me sef never see am before."
@1nwakanwa said:
"Eyah pure excited beautiful soul seeing new stuff gladdens r heart yet scares her too."
@kennethcole_ij said:
"Eya, village girl never see pressure pot before!!!"
Village girl learning under solar streetlight at night says she wants to be a doctor
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village girl who was spotted learning under a streetlight at night had opened up on her future aspiration.
Mad Nigerian lady visited, played with by her dog daily and 2 times dogs showed it remain man's best friend
Despite the difficulty, Janet's passion for education and learning remains relentless. She desires a career in the health sector.
She told Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams that she wants to become a doctor and help the deprived in society.
''I want to become a doctor and help people in dire need of treatment but don't have money,'' she said.
In a Facebook account, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, disclosed that he met the girl on his way from a farm in his village. According to him, the girl took advantage of the solar streetlight to learn because there's no electricity in her house.
Source: Legit.ng