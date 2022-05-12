A young girl's reaction to close up seeing a pressure pot cook for the first time in her life has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The girl said to have been brought from the village noticed the sound and vibrations of the pot and screamed in surprise

While a woman was trying to understand what the alarm the girl raised was for, she quickly took cover

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young girl making a scene after seeing a pressure pot on the fire.

The girl who is reported to be a village girl raised an alarm in Yoruba calling the attention of a woman to what the pot was doing.

She called out to help. Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

A pressure cooker is a sealed pot that produces steam heat to cook food quickly and makes a hissing noise due to its safety release valve. It also releases steam to keep the pressure from dangerous levels.

The village girl took cover

In a short video @saintavenue_ent1 shared on Instagram, the girl immediately took cover in the shop in a bid to save herself.

The woman in the background enquired in Yoruba about who put the pot on the fire and it was discovered the village girl did.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@_beautifullchi said:

"Pressure pot don Dey on yii."

@tuzkid said:

"Me sef never see am before."

@1nwakanwa said:

"Eyah pure excited beautiful soul seeing new stuff gladdens r heart yet scares her too."

@kennethcole_ij said:

"Eya, village girl never see pressure pot before!!!"

Village girl learning under solar streetlight at night says she wants to be a doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village girl who was spotted learning under a streetlight at night had opened up on her future aspiration.

Despite the difficulty, Janet's passion for education and learning remains relentless. She desires a career in the health sector.

She told Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams that she wants to become a doctor and help the deprived in society.

''I want to become a doctor and help people in dire need of treatment but don't have money,'' she said.

In a Facebook account, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, disclosed that he met the girl on his way from a farm in his village. According to him, the girl took advantage of the solar streetlight to learn because there's no electricity in her house.

Source: Legit.ng