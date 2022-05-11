A Nigerian pastor, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has reacted to reports of once internet sensation Mr Spellz spotted seeking alms at Abia mall

The founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has now put out words on social media in a bid to locate and help him

The philanthropic pastor Chibuzor had offered the sacked dancing security boys scholarship to study abroad

Help is likely underway for Mr Spellz as his situation has caught the attention of philanthropist and pastor Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The pastor responsible for the abroad scholarships of the sacked dancing security boys learnt of Mr Spellz's plight days after Legit.ng reported that the man was recently seen seeking alms from people at the Abia state mall.

He sought help in reaching Mr Spellz. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Instagram/@saintavenu_ent1

Source: Facebook

In the clip Legit.ng shared capturing Mr Spellz in the act, the man looked haggard, malnourished and unkempt as he sought alms. The once internet sensation was completely ignored by passers-by.

Pastor Chibuzor offers to help

Reacting to Mr Spellz's sorry situation, the pastor said he was moved by compassion and led by the spirit to put launch a search for the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a post via his verified Facebook handle, netizens who knew the whereabouts of Mr Spellz were directed to leave a comment under the post or tell the young man to contact the church's founder as soon as possible.

His post reads:

"Mr. Spellz who once upon a time broke the internet with his unique way of spelling words.

"According to recent news, he was spotted at the Abia Mall in a very sorry state, begging for alms.

"The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere was moved by compassion and was led in the spirit today to put out word in search of this young man. Whoever has information on his whereabouts should kindly leave a comment under this post and tell Mr. Spellz to contact the G.O of OPM urgently."

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Ezinne Laura Idika said:

"What he needed wasn't fame or money. An unhealthy mind cannot harness opportunity no matter the kind of opportunity that comes their way. Some set of persons used him and dumped him when he was no longer relevant. They knew he was mentally unstable but did nothing about his plight, all they wanted was to get fame out of a mentally unstable helpless man.

"The root cause of his problem needs to be addressed or he would keep running back to the street to beg for alms. He is mentally unstable, the first thing he needs is prayers and psychiatric evaluation and intervention."

John Okechukwu said:

"Wonderment wonderbillity Odogwu Daddy, Heaven must bless you Amen thankful."

Ogadinma Osimiri said:

"Wow. Whenever I log on to Facebook it's always Daddy and his benevolence. God is faithful. Thank you Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere May God continue to bless you more and more Amen."

Jasika Aniekan said:

"Honestly he really needs medical attention and care.

"Human will use and dump u but God can never dump u, God's grace have found him.

"God bless Daddy.

"God bless OPM."

Female pastor offers to sponsor education of late Osinachi's kids up to university level

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female Nigerian pastor had offered to sponsor the education of late singer Osinachi's kids up to the university level.

Reacting to Osinachi's death, Rose in a post on her verified Facebook page expressed great sadness over the singer's death.

The founder of Rose Kelvin ministry revealed that 'she's led' to offer scholarship up to university level to two of the woman's kids and can extend the gesture to the remaining two children if possible.

Source: Legit.ng