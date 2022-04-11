The founder of Rose Kelvin Ministry, Prophetess Rose Kelvin, has offered to give give scholarships to the kids of late gospel singer Osinachi

The female Nigerian pastor famed for her philanthropic deeds has sought help in getting across to the family of the deceased

The 42-year-old Ekwueme crooner had passed away at an undisclosed hospital on Friday, April 8

A female Nigerian pastor identified as Prophetess Rose Kelvin has openly declared her desire to give scholarships to the kids of late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who passed away on Friday, April 8 at the age of 42.

The founder of Rose Kelvin ministry was one of the many Nigerians and fans that received the Ekwueme crooner's death with shock - a death that has been enmeshed in reports of throat cancer and domestic violence.

The pastor offered to give them scholarships. Photo Credit: Prophetess Rose Kelvin, Maria Ude Nwachi

Reacting to Osinachi's death, Rose in a post on her verified Facebook page expressed great sadness over the singer's death.

Rose mourned the passing of the kids' 'sole provider'

Though admitting to never meeting her in person, Rose bemoaned the hopeless situation the deceased's kids have been put in as she claimed their mum had been the sole provider for them.

The philanthropist revealed that 'she's led' to offer scholarship up to university level to two of the woman's kids and can extend the gesture to the remaining two children if possible.

She sought help in reaching Osinachi's family people.

She wrote:

"I have cried my eyes out over the demise of Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu the gospel artist whom I have never met before but learnt on social media that she worked so hard to provide for her family.The more I sob over her demise the more I see her innocent children in terrible hopeless situation as their mother who was their sole provider is no more.

"I Am led to grant scholarships to two of these 4 children to degree level,if possible four of them…

"But I do not know how to go about this because I do not know the woman or her relatives.."

Nigerians react

Stella Omo said:

"May God continue to bless you ma for all the good works u are doing mummy more God grace upon your life and family Amen may her soul rest in peace Amen."

Jennifer Mfonyo said:

"God bless you ma'am God has richly bless you to bless others and you have never relent on doing that. May JEHOVAH GOD ALMIGHTY continue to use you mightily and keep blessing you family and generation AMEN."

Iboro Agbekorode said:

"God bless you ma'am for your kind gesture may Almighty God renew your strength , you will not be put to shame in Jesus mighty name Amen Well done ma'am."

Georgina Chichi said:

"A good woman of God with a heart of gold. May the Almighty God continues to bless you, your family & ministry for your good work to humanity ma. More grace maami."

Police confirm arrest of late gospel singer Osinachi's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had confirmed the arrest of the husband of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is currently in their custody

She said:

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings public.”

Source: Legit.ng