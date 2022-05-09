Manchester United star, Paul Pogba has been sighted as he danced in a viral video, performing like Michael Jackson

Pogba pulled off the amazing dance skills during one of his training sessions and he tip-toed and danced like a pro

The video of his stunning dance has amazed many fans who expressed a lot of admiration for the powerful skills he displayed

Talented footballer, Paul Pogba who plays for Manchester United has taken to the dance floor to express his other side.

Although Pogba danced during one of his training sessions, he aced it, walking on tiptoes like Michael Jackson.

The place he danced looked like a gym. Photo credit: @paulpogba.

Source: Instagram

He danced on tiptoes

There is no doubt that Pogba is a stunning dancer with what he displayed on the dance floor. He started by bending his amazingly flexible waist and then moving with swag and style.

He then turned, still bending, and danced on tiptoes, shocking people who have not seen him dance before.

All the while, he danced with a 'rope' partially entwined on both legs, showing incredible balancing.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was reposted by @nwe, it attracted not a few reactions from Pogba fans. Here are a few of the reactions:

@majok.thegreat commented:

"He's happy because at the end of the season he's leaving man utd."

@yvan_villainsdeluxe said:

"And that's a whole leg workout too ...when you love what you do!"

@ivorian_plusbeauty said:

"This is why I try to avoid listening to African music in public. I start looking like I got seizures in public with all the movements my body does."

@joebarthur commented:

"Man U the entire season was like that. Sneaking around."

Source: Legit.ng