Nollywood actor Gentle Jack has been seen dancing in a funny way to Jogodo by Logos Olori featuring Rage

In the video, the actor was captured doing a karate style dance while dressed in a black short, white singlet, and a papa's cap

The video has elicited funny reactions on Instagram with many Nigerians appreciating him for keeping feat even at 51

Popular Nigerian actor, Gentle Jack, has been seen entertaining his fans, this time, through a funny dance video he made.

The actor was captured making funny moves as he danced energetically to Jogodo by Logos Olori featuring Rage.

Gentle jack raises his hands in a funny way, dancing in karate style. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Karate style dance

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the actor made karate-style gestures, raising his hands and legs in a poking way.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The high point of his dance was when he bent, almost squatting with the left foot in a hilarious manner.

Watch the video below:

Gentle Jack's funny dance elicits reactions from Nigerians

Nigerians are reacting in different ways to the dance video of Gentle Jack. Here are a few of the reactions:

@denviktravels

"What a body for a 51-year-old man. Happy birthday Gentle Jack."

@thebabyjubilee reacted:

"This guy and always moving his chest."

@larrybills32 commented:

"Look at 51 years old he is still very strong. Lord please bless me with good health."

@swat_onyx remarked:

"I don't know. but gyming has a way of rejuvenating people. Forget those guys looking all macho and touch on the outside. When you see them playing ehn."

Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi dances hard with Olusegun Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi, was captured in a viral clip dancing hard with a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Kukoyi posted the dance video on Instagram saying she requested the dance with the former president and he obliged.

The high point of the dance was when Obasanjo spun 360 degrees, wowing people who even thought he would fall, but he didn't.

However, when the dancing was about to kick off in earnest, Obasanjo stormed off the stage in his usual funny fashion.

Source: Legit.ng