A wife and her hubby were enjoying a moment together when suddenly their kids bumped into the room unannounced

The kids who were two in number promptly 'put a stop' to the dance session started by the wife who is clearly a talented dancer

The cute video has generated heavy reactions on social media with many people saying having kids comes with responsibilities

Two kids have been seen in a viral video interrupting their parents when they attempted to have a moment together.

In the video, the wife was dancing nicely for her husband who was sitting on a chair and trying to take in the beautiful sight.

Once the kids entered the room, the moment of dance ended. Photo credit: Akosua Vee Esi Acquah/Tell It All

Kids interrupt unannounced

But just as the woman was beginning to set off her amazing waist dance in earnest, their two kids sauntered into the room without notice.

The couple's moment of joyful dance was cut short as the kids quickly joined the fray and even highjacked it.

The wife stopped whatever dance moves she was mustering and abruptly joined the kids in jumping up and down. The nice video was shared on Facebook by Akosua Vee Esi Acquah in Tell It All group.

Social media users react

Samuel Asibi Akaguriba commented:

"Asuweer, it's not easy kraa, these creatures called children, hmm."

Veronique Lunganga said:

"The reaction when the door opened. Next time lock it."

Jose Henry commented:

"Buy biscuits for them now or make them go take a nap."

Nyameba Kweku said:

"I'll push them out and lock the door."

Zoyaari Gladys commented:

"That's why you have to train your children to knock the door before entering. My daughter will never enter my room without knocking. It's hilarious though."

Esther Rich reacted:

"Hahahaha this thing is really funny. Sometimes you will just sit and laugh like a madman."

Paa Kwasi Arhin said:

"They are the bosses of the house so they decide when u do it and when u don't do it."

Kids use their mum's phone to buy television online

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two kids used their mother's phone to order a big television online.

The television was later delivered because the kids paid for it correctly.

A video showed the mum punishing them and the kids apologised to their mum, saying it was a mistake.

