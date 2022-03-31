Two kids under the age of 10 have reportedly used their mum's phone to order and pay for a television set online by mistake

The kids were seen in a viral video telling their mum that they are sorry for the act as she lined them of for punishment

The big 86 inch brand new television set could also be seen in the short clip which has since gone viral on the internet

Two kids have mistakenly used their mum's smart phone to purchase a brand new 86 inch television on the internet.

The children were probably playing with the phone when their mum looked away and then decided to do some shopping.

The angry mum punishes they kids for using her phone to buy TV online. Photo credit: @naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

The TV was delivered

The children paid for the TV properly because it has since been delivered to them. Their mother who got furious lined them up for punishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a short video shared online, the angry mum was seen questioning the kids. The little lads on their parts were apologising seriously to their mum. The video was shared on Instagram by @naijaeverything.

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Instagram users have reacted to the video of the two boys in different ways. See some of the comments below:

@omachimzy said:

"You get luck say you use eyes see the order For my country ,you fit no see your money nor your order self."

@jb_gbagbeoshi reacted:

"Money good zero balance no fit do mistake."

@henryk_realestate said:

"The parents can return it if they don’t need, what is the big deal."

@joy_chidinmaa reacted:

"Make them ready to drink cassava flakes till the end of this year."

@spcokker commented:

"When I was small, my mom would have said that's my wedding gift when I grow up."

@endi_tall said:

"Insufficient funds left the group."

@official_destinoo commented:

"They are really sorry indeed."

Kid uses mum's phone to order goods worth N706,000 online

In a closely related story, a kid used her mum's smart phone to order for goods worth N706,000.

The boy was playing with the mum's phone when she looked away and then ordered and paid for the goods.

The the items were delivered, everyone got surprised until the mistake was traced to the little boy.

Source: Legit.ng