A video of a little boy dancing smoothly with his feet at a wedding ceremony has got many gushing on social media

The bold boy with braids and in a suit moonwalked with ease like the late King of Pop Michael Jackson

Guests at the occasion were impressed by his showcase and hailed him while many recorded him with their smartphones

A little boy has brought back beautiful memories of the late singer and King of Pop Michael Jackson as he showcased a dance move the Thriller crooner is famed for.

Taking to the dance floor at a wedding occasion, the kid who rocked a black suit and had braids moonwalked effortlessly.

He moonwalked smoothly. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @djdarkozy

Source: Instagram

The lad was dancing to Peru by Nigerian singer Fireboy DML when he burst into the dance move.

In a short video shared by @djdarkozy on Instagram, the kid captured the attention of guests with the manner at which he delivered the dance style.

Without looking back, he moved backwards while gliding in motion like a professional dancer.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@monickax said:

"This is awesome!! He’s got the vibes and moves!! Love it."

@iambaddie.e said:

"His mama told him not to do that one move but he got fans to please."

@asiaadams35 said:

"Moonwalk too smooth he gonna be a problem and he dapper aye."

@f.ait.th.___ said:

"It’s the moonwalk 4 me.

"He definitely a trouble maker."

@camargovan said:

"This joy of living and all the ease of the body comes from the cradle, roots of father and mother. Children are just children and I love to see this most beautiful thing."

Little girl shows off fine moves as she dances with men at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had impressed at a wedding while dancing with men.

The short clip shared by @menscookgh on Instagram showed the girl in jumpsuit dancing in the midst of a group of men in matching outfits.

The dancers vibed like a team as the song E Choke by Sefa played in the background.

The little kid wearing an infectious smile started off slowly but soon got into the mix and flowed all the way, with help from the men who were gentle with her.

Like a professional dancer, the girl had a welcoming countenance all through and she did the E Choke dance move popularized by Nigerian singer Davido.

