A video showing two Indian sisters vibing hard to Nooran Sisters' trending Ali Ali song has got many talking

The sisters said that they could not point to what made them combine cultural and hip hop dance moves

People said that the ladies have won the dance challenge that has received much participation on TikTok in recent weeks

A viral video has shown the moment two Indian sisters infused cultural dance moves into popular hip hop legwork called "sturdy".

In a clip shared on their TikTok page, the sisters struck a very interesting pose and moved sharply to Nooran Sisters' Ali Ali song that has been trending online for weeks now.

Many said that their choreography was well made. Photo source: TikTok/@shreyjai

Amazing dancers

Dressed in traditional attires peculiar to the Indians, the dancers said that they do not know what inspired them to make the video after their 90 minutes dance.

Many people thronged their comment section to complement them on how they pulled it off without seeming to break a sweat.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with millions of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jabber_On said:

"I’m expecting some sort of magical aura to be conjured bu the end of this."

Christine na, Abigail pa said:

"I don't know much about Indian classical, but you ladies are seriously talented!"

Sabre Laser said:

"The mandem bare sturdy innit."

LifeFromHerEyes - main said:

"Finally seeing the desi’s on this sound… was wondering if the sound was colonised for a sec."

Jelle Flach said:

"nah this wayyy better than the original."

hamsa walker said:

"am waiting for someone to challenge this."

