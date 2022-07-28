An oyinbo man thought he was very good at dancing until he met a little black girl who showed him how it is done.

In a video, the little girl watched him dance and shook her head because she was not impressed with his dance moves

The smart young girl then took over the stage and danced so amazingly and the oyinbo man couldn't stop staring in awe

A talented young dancer recently stunned a white man after showing off her dance moves in his presence.

The oyinbo man was dancing on the road when she shook her head and informed him that he wasn't dancing in an appealing manner.

She then proceeded to take over the dance floor while the white man watched her in amazement.

Pretty black girl dances for oyinbo man Photo Credit: @anisbelhadj75

She danced with so much energy and passion while letting out a beautiful smile on her face.

Both the oyinbo man and the black girl rocked same color and kind of outfits. They wore a blue jean with a white polo to match.

While the girl danced, the oyinbo man smiled and then began to dance and vibe along with her. The video was shared on TikTok by @anisbelhadj75.

TikTok users react to sweet dance video

@monasadik6 said::

"Ohhhhhh my god perfect ."

@divineemerance stated:

"One more video with her pls ."

@good.comments_only noted:

"Miss girl delivered. She is so good at dancing. Maybe you should take her to an academy or something."

@user3824814805570 reacted:

"This is good energy. She sure has a passion for dancing. The way she stopped you and took over is so lovely. Babygirl won my heart."

@marysimon remarked:

"Nice moves girl. This was so beautiful to watch. Wish I could dance too."

Watch the video below:

