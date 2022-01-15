Wedding guests were impressed with the the display of a little girl that they turned her fans cheering her on

The little girl in jumpsuit patterned her dances moves along with those of the men in a choreography-like manner

One of the high points of the video was her and the men doing the E Choke dance move in bent positions

A little girl bossed a dance floor like a queen at a wedding occasion, leaving guests awestruck as well as people who watched the video.

The short clip shared by @menscookgh on Instagram with the girl in jumpsuit dancing in the midst of a group of men in matching outfits.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @menscookgh

Source: Instagram

The dancers vibed like a team as the song E Choke by Sefa played in the background.

The little kid wearing an infectious smile started off slowly but soon got into the mix and flowed all the way, with help from the men who were gentle with her.

Like a professional dancer, the girl had a welcoming countenance all through and she did the E Choke dance move popularized by Nigerian singer Davido.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over the little girl's performance

@wendhayayra opined:

"They were so gentle with her. N trying to flow with her. I keeping watching cuz it put a smile on my face."

@dianepresleytaylort thought:

"I LOVE you Guys so much I'm an American black Woman waiting for my time to make ways some Part of Africa but my very 1st stop will be to see you guys menscookgh for sure ❤ much love Diane Presley."

@rouhge_noire remarked:

"How they’re just gentle with her. Gentlemen."

@elizabethagyakwa36 wrote:

"Aaaaaah see the way am on my bed and smiling like a fool so cute."

@bianca_not_biankarh stated:

"Not April in her play suit and crocs shutting this down! You don’t take this child anywhere."

Source: Legit.ng