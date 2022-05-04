A video footage of petrol attendants giving some goats a bath has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by Race Werks Motor Sports shows the Shell workers get stuck in the peculiar task and rare sight

The viral video had social media users scratching their heads in the confusion occasioned by the strange sight

A video of a group of petrol attendants washing live goats has gone viral to the marvel of many social media enthusiasts.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Race Werks Motor Sports and shows the Shell employees rolling up their sleeves to foam up and wash the four-legged animals at the car wash facility.

The post was humorously captioned:

“Kambing Werks 2.0 = Project Goat Mobile SG Clean & Green. Do Good Be Good. New Goat Power packs getting ready for showroom condition.”

The video currently has over 301K views. While it is not clear why the goats were being washed at a car wash, or why the petrol attendants were tasked to do it, curious and confused netizens shared their views online:

Monica Strydom Van Rooyen responded:

“Isn't the chemicals too strong for them. Shame, no man.”

Katlego Mogwera reacted:

“Izinja madoda.”

Abza Mover said:

“Nice car's hey.”

Yaya Mayaya Gwele replied:

“Goat Wash.”

Sanele Mkhwanazi commented:

“Ukuhlukunyezwa ngoba udinga umsebenzi.”

Fuji Blck said:

“If the price of washing one goat is equivalent to one car. I'm washing the goat... Ain't no abuse there... It'll b faster and easier to wash the goat. I wouldn't wash is a dog... For any amount.”

Sechaba Chippa Dzhivhuho wrote:

“I don't see how is this funny. Whoever did this is an idiot who belittles others who are less fortunate than him.”

