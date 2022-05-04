A young Nigerian man has amazed many people with his dance skill as he performed in his NYSC uniform

Many people wondered how he was able to pull off such a split move without tearing up his trousers

Among those who commented on his video were people who believed that the entertainment he gave must have won him some ladies

A young corps member has amazed many of his NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) mates at a Community Development Service (CDS) programme as he danced to entertain them.

In a short clip shared by @yabaleftonline, a popular Warisi song played as he displayed his moves. Full of energy, the young man danced well while wearing his khaki.

Many people online said he danced with so much energy. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

He did a split move

Many people who reacted to his video wondered how he was able to make a split dance move so effortlessly.

In the clip, the young man who started his dance moves slowly soon went into an energetic display of strength that got people laughing on social media.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

geomapix_designs said:

"He don get plenty girlfriends like that."

onyecachie said:

"How did his khaki survive that split."

dannymykael said:

"Cos of Fanta, he wan tear khaki."

tour_lanny said:

"How I dance in the shower;come see me if you think I’m lying."

ckgramm said:

"Till your cloth go tear and your crush go see your nyash."

kristy.angel41 said:

"See as I dey smile like mumu."

_tohbee_o said:

"If you’re not in DnD CDS you’re wrong. This guy was always a vibe in CDS. Very entertaining CDS. That was my best part of NYSC."

black_alphe said:

"After seeing the packs of drinks, I now understand where the dance moves are coming from."

vincii____ said:

"This guy don spot one babe for that place since."

Lady dances inside a lecture hall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showing a lady dancing inside a lecture hall in a school many said was the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) went viral.

In the clip, the lady danced on the aisle as all attention became focused on her. Many were utterly surprised by her sudden burst of energy.

A young man approached her in an attempt to outmatch the lady but he could not just keep up. Another person carrying a bottle of wine did the same thing, but the female student made a mockery of him.

