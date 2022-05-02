A Nigerian man has got many netizens talking after flaunting the big Tilapia fishes recently caught by some kids in a gutter

According to the poster Onisoman Kos-Ikah, the catch happened in Bayelsa and netizens familiar with the area said it is expensive there

Photos of the big catch were met with disbelief by many social media users who felt the man was just out to chase clout

Photos of big fishes caught in a gutter in Bayelsa state have caused a huge stir on social media.

Onisoman Kos-Ikah had taken to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention to share photos of big Tilapia fishes which he claimed were caught by kids in a drainage.

He said the fishes were caught in a gutter. Photo Credit: Onisoman Kos-Ikah

Source: Facebook

Onisoman also shared photos of the said gutter along with the kids beside it.

The big fishes were packaged into black nylon and are said to be sold at an exorbitant process in the area it was caught.

The proud man marvelled that Bayelsa state is not just blessed with oil but fish as well.

His post read:

"Fishes caught by kids in a drainage (gutter) in Bayelsa this afternoon..

"Indeed Bayelsa State is Blessed oil in the land and fishes all around."

Netizens react

Goodness Justus said:

"I'm from rivers state, I have witnessed this in portharcourt and kalabari.

"Even the first time I visited bayelsa, it was raining.....I passed a road where I saw kids gathered closed to a drainage..... they were catching fishes, different kinds.

"All the drainages in rivers state and bayelsa are connected to rivers so when it rains, the water moves and carries fishes from the rivers to the gutters. ....even in flood, you'll see fishes."

Ademokoya Oyebisola said:

"Very blessed state. Any place that there is pool of water, before you know it fish will start growing inside. The irony of it is, fish is also very expensive there."

Imma Simon said:

"I know this place this is Prosco road close to Dunamis church Yenagoa Bayelsa state.. Funny enough fish is very expensive here in Yenagoa. Make nobody lie here say fish cheap."

Catherine Nwagwu said:

"People can argue what they don’t know, here in Bayelsa small rain in gutter the next tin u see is fishes of different species swimming around. I can never forget the 2012 flood, if u see different species of fish, different shapes and sizes inside our flooded compound in school, students were using basket sieves etc to catch fishes."

