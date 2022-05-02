A young beautiful model with an enviable height has wowed people online as she danced to music

In a clip shared on her verified TikTok page, the model moved her legs swiftly and stood at an angle that made her taller than things around her

Many people thronged her comment section with comments praising her looks and the gown she is wearing

A young model, Unice Wani, wowed many people online with her dance moves. People could not stop looking at her.

Though she is quite tall, the way the camera filming her was placed made her look taller than the fence of a house.

Many people said her height made her look so beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@unicewani

Source: UGC

Smooth legs, fine skin

With long smooth-looking legs, the lady moved to the music playing so effortlessly. No wonder her TikTok video has over 2 million views online. People complimented both her long gown and beautiful looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has goth over 3,000 comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yasit Tisay said:

"your soo beuteful at that dress, and your soo pretty."

Jugar_Miguel said:

"black beauty so beautiful and preety cute steps."

-ᴍᴀʜʜ- said:

"Lindaaaaaaa."

mayjunejuly said:

"I'm always waiting you to dance this with different outfits."

Fb: Natthicha Mittarach said:

"Can you teach me how to dance like the first one, please?"

ARMY said:

"girl you are very beautiful my God, I'm tall too but it's my biggest insecurity."

Same lady dazzled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same model amazed many people in a TikTok video after dancing to Timbaland's Carry Out song.

What got many people's attention was that the tall model stood at an angle that made her seem taller than the building behind her.

When she moved her leg, it looked as if she was about to kick the roof off. Her dark skin tone made her look more beautiful. She moved in such a way that demonstrated her flexibility.

Oyinbo boy danced funny

In similar news, a video showing a young white boy dancing to a Nigerian song stirred massive reactions online.

In a TikTok clip, he danced to a viral song called E Jon as he made crazy moves with his hands, hitting them on his head.

Source: Legit.ng