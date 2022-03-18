A tall beautiful model has shown off her height in a video where she danced to Timbaland Carry Out track

The model moved her body gracefully at filmed herself at an angle that made her taller than everything in her environment

Many people thronged her comment section to express admiration at her height and beautiful black skin

A young popular model, Unice Wani, has amazed many people in a Tik Tok video after dancing to Timbaland's Carry Out song.

What got many people's attention was that the very tall model stood at an angle that made her seems taller than the building behind her.

Many people wondered if she is really taller than the house. Photo source: TikTok/@uincewani

Source: UGC

When she kicked her leg, it was as if she would about to kick the roof off. Her black skin tone made her look more beautiful.

She moved her moved in such a way that demonstrated her flexibility.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 5 million views with more than 7,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

estherokeke61 expressed surprise:

"Taller than the house."

eddie704 said:

"we did not choose to be black we just got lucky."

Isaack Waweru said:

"I'm sure you can tell us when the Russia Ukraine war will end.. you can definitely see that."

Miss ELIZABETH said:

"okay u mean you taller than that house. God's is very creative."

user7097260298105 said:

"I'm so jealous. Beautiful dark skin and tall and slim."

glory312 said:

"hey I'm feeling u girl wakanda forever and your skin is so smooth."

Isaac said:

"I just finished building my 1st house, I need someone to roof it."

Source: Legit.ng