A white boy amused many Nigerians as he danced to Son of Ika's Ejon song, displaying his zazu virus moves

People who reacted to his video wondered if he is high on some substance as his moves were too funny

The young oyinbo attempted to make a funny face like Nigerians are wont to do when dancing to zazu virus

A video showing a young white boy dancing to a Nigerian song has stirred massive reactions online.

In a TikTok clip, he danced to a viral song called E Jon as he made crazy moves with his hands, hitting them on his head.

The white man tried to make funny faces as Nigerians do. Photo source: TikTok/@defon0tjoan

Oyinbo wants to go viral

During his performance, the oyinbo tried to make funny faces like Nigerians and the result was amusing.

In his caption, the dancer asked Nigerians to make his video go viral.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Damilola Samuel

"What kind of playing is this."

PROMISE EMPIRE said:

"Who pass this guy loud."

Symply _Mimi said:

"Omo I can’t stop laughing, so funny."

kareemmonsurat said:

"The hand dey give me joy."

Mela jnr said:

"See client WEY I send go store since last week."

clintonalex6 said:

"This one don turn Nigeria fully oooo lol."

banty_west said:

"Warisdis, small Badoo Na virus o, see Weytin baddo turn oyinbo boy too. God punish baddo o."

