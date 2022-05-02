For failing to return hom folowing the lingering ASUU strike, a Nigerian dad stormed his son's school in style

The Nigerian dad showed up himself with a car to drag the young man home, quite to the surprise of many

In a viral video, students trolled the young man and laughed at him as his dad could be seen packing his things into the car's boot

A Nigerian dad cased a stir on campus as he arrived to take his son back home months into the ASUU strike.

The ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which is about entering its third month was started on February 14, 2022.

The student was trolled by his colleagues. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed the dad and son packing the lad's belongings into the car's boot.

While they were at it, students from the school's building could be heard trolling their colleague whose dad had come to drag him home.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They took to turns to highlight the house chores and duties he'd be occupied with as he returns home.

It is reported that the incident happened at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@doctor_appointment said:

"Make una enter these small small countries go school...their tuition fees are really cheap and highly affordable... Country like Philippines, and others.... If u keep waiting for ASUU hmmm."

@lolacakes__ said:

"Lmaooo I don’t usually go home too and during this service year my mama just they use me laugh ... coz no school to run to again."

@iamcartel_tayor said:

"Seriously if you are still in school and asuu strike still on. Your parents are broke, and home is poor. That's why. If not you would gone home."

@_somebodys1stson said:

"What's funny about what they are saying? He go wash plate he go wash motor and so? Is that a bad thing? Is there something wrong with doing that? Ok make e stay for school with una dey constitute nuisance like una wey una parents no get control over again."

NANS vow to frustrate political activities in Abuja if the strike is not called off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NANS had vowed to frustrate political activities in Abuja should the ASUU strike still linger.

Part of the statement read:

“We have given mediators time to prevail on the federal government to resolve issues with ASUU and ensure our students resume to their different campuses but it seems all mediation failed or failing as the case may be.

“We have also in the past weeks seeing those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the president come 2023."

Source: Legit.ng