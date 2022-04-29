Over the week, there have been numerous acts of charity that many people recognised as nice and noteworthy, but some stand out clearly

During the week, a Nigerian man who is the representative of the Givers Supportive Foundation visited orphaned triplets in Ogun and gave them N1m

Also, Americal rap star, 6ix9ine made two heartwarming donations totaling N28m to two lucky families he chose at a random

Giving comes to some people naturally. To such people, it is a lifestyle and it gives them joy to see others smile.

Recently, there have been many nice acts of charity that immediately caught public attention. Legit.ng samples three most outstanding ones for your readership.

6ix9nine gives N8m to a family

Recently, American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine took to the streets and did something very nice. He said he had the sum of N8m which he wanted to blow in a nightclub. He however changed his mind and decided to use the money for charity.

He went into the streets and gave the money to a single family. The woman who received the money was so moved as she hugged the rapper emotionally.

6ix9ine gives N20m

Not long after he was hailed by the online community for gifting a family with N8m, 6ix9ine once again proved that giving runs in his blood.

He shared another video in which he saw a family along the road. The family lived in poor condition and he stopped by to help them out.

He splashed the sum of N20m on them. The family was so shocked that they shed tears of joy in the emotional video.

Nigerian NGO gives N1m to orphaned triplets

Another act of charity that touched so many hearts on the internet is the one done by the Givers Supportive Foundation.

The Nigerian NGO got to know that there was a mother who gave birth to triplets in Ogun state. The mother, unfortunately, passed away after the childbirth, leaving the children to their father alone.

The NGO immediately mobilised funds, visited the children, and donated the sum of N1m to them. This act lifted the spirits of many people online.

In conclusion, giving has become a part of some people's life. Giving makes them feel alive and complete. This could be said of rap star 6ix9ine who is consistently donating to the needy.

