American rapper 6ix9ine formerly known as Tekashi69 marked his 26th birthday in an unusual fashion

The young man famed for his philanthropic deeds showed up at a car wash and washed people's cars for free

6ix9ine afterwards shared $50, 000 (N20 million) to folks he accosted on a street much to their excitement

Kindhearted American rapper Daniel Hernandez known professionally as 6ix9ine melted hearts owing to the manner he celebrated his recent birthday.

6ix9ine famed for his aggressive style of rapping and his mind-blowing philanthropic gestures clocked 26 years on Sunday, May 8 and hit a local car wash where he went on to wash the whips of people at no cost to them.

He celebrated his birthday in style. Photo Credit: YouTube/Hip Hop Goats TV

Source: UGC

6ix9ine showed great humility in a short video shared by Hip Hop Goats TV on YouTube as he scrubbed the cars' body parts with sponges before cleaning them with water.

6ix9ine explains why he washed cars on his birthday

Explaining why he decided to wash cars on his special day, the rapper stated that he just wanted to feel normal.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"My family asked me what you wanna do today. I said I just wanna feel normal, I don't want nothing special.

"These people go to work everyday on their birthdays, they don't complain."

He said this year's birthday is to bless others.

"I am just gonna enjoy my birthday and bless others."

Afterwards, he shared $50,000 (N20 million) to locals. The people who received the money were overjoyed.

Watch the video below:

6ix9ine splashes N8 million on a family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rapper 6ix9ine had wowed a family as he gifted them N8 million.

The woman who received the money on behalf of the family got very emotional the moment the money reached her hand.

It was so dramatic that none of them expected it. 6ix9ine simply stepped down from his car and walked straight to the woman where she was by the roadside and carried out the good act.

She hugged the rapper so tightly in an expression of emotions and also in appreciation for the surprise gift. Immediately he finished gifting the money to the woman, a car pulled up. It was a fan who wanted to make video with the celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng