A woman who won the whopping sum of N59bn (£115m) fortune in the EuroMillions mega lottery has given away a huge chunk to charity

The woman known as Frances Connolly, 55 says money helps people and liberates them to become exactly who they want to be in life

She reportedly agreed with her husband Patrick, to be giving a certain amount of money to charity but she has already overshot the budget

Frances Connolly, 55 from Hartlepool, England, has been noted for her numerous donations to charity after she won N59bn (£115m) in the EuroMillions lottery.

After she won the huge sum of money the woman who is clearly a giver has given more than half of it to charitable courses.

Frances Connolly believes so much in helping others. Photo credits: PA media/BBC News.

Addicted to giving

Frances had agreed with her husband Patrick to be giving some budgeted sums to charity but she has overshot it.

According to the woman who spoke to the BBC, she just can't help but give since she is addicted to it. She frowns at people who spend huge sums of money buying expensive drinks like champagne.

She believes such monies could be used to help a young person to buy a house. She also says money helps people to reach their potential.

Social media users react

After the story was shared on Instagram by @bbcnews, it attracted huge reactions from users. Here are a few of them:

@sarahbakare said:

"If she needs someone else to donate to, I’m here."

@andikac commented:

"Money doesn't change you - it reveals who you are."

@gavintduffy reacted:

"I’m addicted to receiving it."

@sherrylbosse said:

"It is better to give than to receive. Give to those in need which is good for the soul."

@arif.lau said:

"A pure heart blessed with abundance! Wonderful to hear of such beautiful people in our world."

