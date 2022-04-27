Prominent human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has made an argument on the need for cable TV in the country to be 'pay as you go' and not the monthly subscription pattern

Inibehe stated that what is obtainable at the moment doesn't give subscribers value for their money and amounts to exploitation

The barrister made this statements while openly lamenting on the incessant calls he receives from customer service representatives of GOTV

Nigerian human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has said he may consider taking his cable TV service provider GOTV to court over what he tagged an invasion of his privacy.

Inibehe stated this on Facebook while decrying how customer service representatives of GOTV usually ring him notifying him of the expiration of his subscription.

He said subscribers are being exploited. Photo Credit: Inibehe Effiong

Source: Facebook

He wondered how it became their business whether he renewed his subscription or not.

The public affairs commentator lamented that despite previous warnings, he still got calls from the cable TV service providers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"GOTV has been a nuisance to me with their repeated, annoying and endless calls. Yesterday, their customer service representatives called me three times to tell me that one of my GOTV subscription has expired.

"Absolute nonsense.

"How is it their business whether I have recharged my GOTV or not? This morning again, despite that I did warn them yesterday not to disturb me again, one unfortunate agent of GOTV called me again..."

He posits that cable TV in Nigeria should be 'pay as you go'

Inibehe went on to speak on the exploitation of Nigerians, stating that cable TV services should be 'pay as you go' and not a monthly subscription thing.

"Why should we be paying for services that we’re not using? It is supposed to be pay as you go, so that subscribers can have value for their subscriptions," he argued.

He added that the current time-bound packages cable TV providers offer subscribers doesn't give people value for their money.

"This nonsense is happening because we have very irresponsible and corrupt people in government in Nigeria who are only after their selfish interests,'' he wrote.

See his post below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on the issue

Jones Inyang said:

"Meanwhile, the people calling you have targets they have to meet in other to be in the good books of their employee. If they do not meet target, they may lose their jobs after probation. No too vex. Nigeria happens to everyone."

Iniobong Leroi Umoh said:

"They called me twice yesterday demanding to know why I haven't subscribed.

"I barely watch my Gotv, it's only when I have guests or visitors that I put it on, so I have put a stop to subscription. We really need the pay-as-you-go service!"

Aniedi Isong said:

"Nonsense people with their high subscription rates! I just ignore their calls when it shows through true caller. Meanwhile, you can use one DSTV decoder in Lagos and bring it to Uyo whenever you travel while you install two dishes and remotes at the two places."

Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka said:

"Too bad hat our leaders don’t care to know how it’s operated in other countries. You recharge the Ossy and travel, by the time u stay a month without watching it, it’s expired. Kindly move to TSTV."

Barrister Effiong publicly honours his lecturer years after finishing school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Inihebe Effiong had honoured his lecturer in public years after graduation from school

In two photos shared on his Facebook page, he could be seen prostrating to the lecturer in public as she wore a wide smile.

Effiong said he was happy he finally had the opportunity to publicly thank his lecturer who gave him the support he needed during his turbulent period as a student at the University of Uyo faculty of law.

Source: Legit.ng