Two groups of bricklayers working at a construction site showed how happy they are with their job in a video

The men danced while packing sand with shovels as they created an amazing choreography that got reactions

Many people who watched their video said that they need to be promoted more to show that are youths who work legally for their money

A video has shown the moment some bricklayers turned their work site into a kind of concert, with them as performers.

Arranging themselves well, some of them shovelled up sand as they gave the content to those standing on a scaffold.

The bricklayers worked with amazing passion. Photo source: @instablog9ja

There is dignity in labour

What amazed people most was that they did all that while dancing. A bit far off was another group of labourers doing the same thing.

A caption layered on the video said that it is really good to be happy while carrying out one's duty.

Watch their video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

beebeesworld said:

"There's dignity in labour... don't dispise the days of small beginning."

iamestyceo said:

"Anything wey Dey put money for your hand in this country, hold am tight cos owu Dey outside and nobody is ready to give you. May God bless the works of their hands."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"May God bless their handwork, be promoting this, let others be seeing it's not only fraud n ritual that youths do to make ends meet."

itz_kingzzz said:

"It’s far better than going to steal or robbing people off their money … May God bless their hustle… stories they will tell much later in life."

digwe_ said:

"Imagine we promoted more of this, everyone wud b happy to work nt defruad."

