A gentleman who is a student at KNUST has revealed that he failed to pay his school fees because he invested the money

According to him, he expected to make returns on his investment before any serious action would be taken by the school but that did not happen

He is one of the 6,000 students who have been deferred by the school simply because they failed to pay their school fees

One of the students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who was affected by the mass deferment of learners who failed to pay their fees has revealed why he failed to meet the deadline.

They gave me the money

In a short interview TV3 News, the gentleman mentioned that his parents actually gave him the full amount for his school fees but he decided to invest it in a business with the hope that returns will be made on it in the near future.

"My parents are actually not aware of this but I invested my school fees in a business. I did not think this directive by the school will come so soon. I wanted to make some returns before paying the money. I blame myself," he said.

Collage of KNUST student and KNUST Photo credit: TV3 Ghana via Facebook; Knust.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were some comments Ghanaians shared under the video.

Olyvia Dayana III said:

This isn't funny, in the end, you are affirming the university's claim and it's poor students who genuinely don't have much to pay on time, who'll suffer.

Caleb Calvin Akwetey-Addo indicated:

The reasons why these 6000 students couldn't pay their fees never make sense to me. Even if some will do that they can't be more than 20%. These are just strategies to not let people blame the inability for the students to pay their fees to the current hardship in the country.

Hanniel Mensah mentioned:

How he said the profit made me laugh, This guy was surely confidential in that business he claims he entered

Watch the video below

Student used school to play betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Julius Osuta, a first-year student at Uganda's Kyambogo University who disappeared on Thursday, April 7 after losing his tuition fees was found and handed over to his parents.

This is the second time Osuta is appearing since his initial disappearance, as he first resurfaced on Saturday, April 9 before going into hiding again.

It was gathered that Osuta was found at Arua Park in Kampala and handed over to his parents by the police.

Source: Legit.ng