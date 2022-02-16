A Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has shown great humility as he honoured the lecturer, Dr Idorenyin Eyo, who once helped him as an undergraduate

In photos shared on Facebook, the man prostrated and touched the woman's feet in the presence of people

Inibehe revealed that Idorenyiin was of immense help to him during a time he had great challenges at the University of Uyo

A Nigerian lawyer and public commentator, Inibehe Effiong, has stirred massive reactions online after he shared photos of himself and the lecturer, Dr Idorenyin Eyo, who taught him at the University of Uyo.

In two photos shared on his Facebook page, he could be seen prostrating to the lecturer in public as she wore a wide smile.

The man said the lecturer was of great help to him in school. Photo source: Inibehe Effiong

A great show of humility

In a caption, he said he is happy he finally has the opportunity to publicly thank his lecturer who gave him the support he needed during his turbulent period as a student at the university's faculty of law.

Idorenyin reacted to his post and said:

"Every time I see You, Inibehe Effiong Esq, I see that God creates people for His distinct purposes on Earth. May the Lord who rules over Heaven and earth, constantly protect and guide you, for being a Voice to the Voiceless.No evil shall befall You and you will live long for God and Humanity. Amen."

See their posts below:

She is an amazing woman

The post sparked reactions as many praised the lecturer who was described as a wonderful woman.

Below are some of the reactions:

Elijah Israel Mfon-Abasi said:

"Amazing!!! Dr. Idorenyin Eyo is such a wonderful woman with a heart of gold and great compassion. Everyone can attest to her excellence and kindness. She was also of great help to me when I was in the Faculty of Law University of Uyo."

Awele Ideal said:

"I know her. She is soooo sound. Inibehe Effiong I'm proud of you for this show of gratitude. God bless you richly."

Chukwunonso Ogbuanu said:

"You melted my heart counsel. You showed in humility that you knew and appreciate the value of the knowledge and the empowerment that flows thereof."

Kehinde Ajose said:

"This is honour at work. What you honour you keep replicating in your life.Well done bro.Keep winning."

Daniel Oluwaseun Olatunde said:

"You have just taught me a different way of honour. Touching the legs of a person you honour... Thank you Inibehe Effiong."

