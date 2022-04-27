The two Nigerian young Nigerian men known as Happie boys are settling down well for their studies in Cyprus

One of the videos shared on their page showed the moment they walked into their school and class before a lecture

Nigerians who reacted to their clip said their story is the true definition of a grass to grace kind of life

The two Nigerian young men who were sacked while dancing during work hours have had their lives totally changed.

Their story which went viral many weeks ago got their goodwill as many people stepped in to see how they could be helped.

The men with their friends and manager walked in a group. Photo source: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

Ready to study

One of the many blessings they got was a scholarship to study abroad. In an Instagram post, a video showed them dressed in traditional attires.

A part of the clip captured the moment they walked into their class like kings as they sat in front of desktop computers, ready for their lectures.

Watch the video below (swipe):

As at the of writing this report, their post has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ubiee_of.uyo said:

"This una manager no de try, he drip finish come allow una wear this?"

chacha_reigns said:

"Wetin the dark one wear for head."

boyczar_01 said:

"Shey all this ones go know book like this."

only_1_bim said:

"Una wear agbada go class."

twinnetp said:

"This guy on the left still carry him security cap follow body."

___capalot__ said:

"Shey be na school una Dey go?"

madagaskaog said:

"I love you my boys."

I do not want to be their manager anymore

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that there was currently a crack in the relationship between Nigeria's two dancing security boys and Caleb, their manager.

Caleb shared an angry video saying he is no longer interested in managing the boys. The manager said in the video that he is quitting the managerial job, as the boys lack respect.

According to him, he will be handing over the boys' social media accounts to them immediately. He said in an Instagram live video:

"I'm no longer their manager. Everybody should record it and post. I don't want their manager. Everybody should go on their way. Please this is what I want to say. Happy Boys does not have manager. Respect no dey."

Source: Legit.ng