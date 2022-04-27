Social media users have reacted to a hilarious video of three grown-ups playing in the rain like babies

The men who were down to their shorts converted a compound's floor to a children's slide as they had fun in the rain

Some netizens thought the video brought back fun childhood memories just as many dreamed of being in the men's shoes

Three men put aside the fact that they were grown-ups as they had a swell time in the rain, in a video that has got netizens gushing.

The unidentified men made the most of a compound's cemented floor by converting it into a children's slide.

Adults playing in the rain. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

One after the other, they would slide on their tummies from one end of the compound to the other and would make funny poses as they arrive at a point.

The men who were down to their shorts repeated the procedure while someone recorded them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They poured fetched rainwater on the floor to make it more slippery, as seen in the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@winnys_kitchen said:

"This is just me. I miss when we used to run around the compound whenever it's raining."

@sundaymba19 said:

"Wen the girl frnd is worried he’s not picking his phone baba de chill for rain something I fit do."

@psalmwrite said:

"And their girlfriends will be somewhere suspecting them for no reason."

@bola_bugatti_ said:

"Men are just children who never outgrow their childhood na society dey make dem feel it’s wrong to play."

@chefdordor said:

"Abeg be happy! Nigeria cannot comma keep you sad send location, I want to carry that basin of water and pour it on myself!! Omo! Sweet memories."

Actress Mercy Johnson was spotted playing with her kids and nieces in the rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the sweet moment actress Mercy Johnson was spotted having fun in the rain with her kids and nieces.

In the minute-long video, Mercy and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories and fans could not help but gush over them.

In the caption of the post, Mercy said that she was that aunty who broke the rules but cousins and nieces love to spend holidays at her house. According to her, despite being strict, she is still their best friend.

Source: Legit.ng