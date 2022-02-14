The amount of bride price said to have been paid on the head of a Nigerian girl has left many persons stunned

The video has gone viral on the internet with many people wondering if the items seen were gifts or bride price

However, some persons who saw the video online quickly noticed that the bride herself was not smiling even as she stood beside the items

Nigerians have been shocked by the number of items purported to have been received as a bride price by the parents of a beautiful lady.

The items were so many that many young men commented that they had given up their wish to get married if they will be required to part with such.

The items received included 2 refrigerators, tubers of yam, sets of plates, and more. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut.

In the video which has since gone viral, the items seen include 2 refrigerators, 25 tubers of yam, plenty of stockfish, numerous sets of plates, a set of cooler, and many more.

They are gift items, not bride price

However, many persons have argued that the items seen in the video shared online by @mufasatundeednut were gits. Here are a few of the reactions:

@jhud.zubez commented:

"For person wey go still give you problem? Lol."

@claraebe_ observed:

"Why is the bride not happy abi the list never still complete."

@nohpheesat reacted:

"If the bride deserve it, why won’t you pay it."

@j.body_classic said:

"That’s not it ooo. I wish I can explain this very well in English. There’s something my people refer to as SENDING THE BRIDE HOME (something like that). Those items came from the Brides family as to what they’re using to settle their daughter to her husband’s home... In others words, it’s not from the man and not part of the pride price."

Kalu Ikeagwu reportedly demands N14k bride price refund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that actor Kalu Ikeagwu demanded the refund of the N14,000 he paid as bride price for his wife, Ijeoma.

The actor and his wife were having irreconcilable issues with the actor's wife, Ijeoma accusing him of extra-marital affairs.

The wife also complained of the actor's habit of smoking in the presence of his children.

