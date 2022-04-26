A schoolboy performing in front of his school on a stage has wowed South Africans with his melodic voice

The youngster belts out a tune in front of the school assembly to the amazement of his peers and those on social media

The video gained over 81K views and over 1.4 likes on the Facebook social networking site with comments of praise rolling in

Social media users were wowed by a little boy’s melodic and captivating voice.

A video, which has gone viral, shared on Facebook by AnadaOne Clothing Company and showed the timid pupil singing a song in front of an entire assembly as his peers listen and stare in amazement.

Saffas were charmed by a schoolboy's melodic voice.

Source: UGC

He soon finishes his captivating performance which is met by a resounding cheer and applause by his audience.

The cyber community was just as impressed as scores of social media users gave the young lad an of praise, complimenting his natural talent.

Social media reactions

Check out some of the positive comments:

Sayinile Mbhele Godide replied:

“He is so talented.”

Lee Tee Khumalo wrote:

“Totally nailed it.”

