A lady has cried out on social media after taking her goods to a trade fair at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state

According to the lady, she sold nothing tangible and had to resort to borrowing money for her transportation back home

While sharing her pain, she noted that the organisers of the trade fair failed to publicise the event which led to a low turn-up

A perfume and bedding vendor has shared her painful predicament after using over N300,000 to restock goods.

According to her, she had to buy a stand and carry out some other expenses for a trade fair at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state.

Vendor laments over low patronage

Despite putting so much effort to make sales and create visibility for her business, the lady identified on TikTok as @imahscentandmore revealed that she sold less than N30,000 worth of goods.

She lamented that she had to borrow transport money from someone to be able to leave the location of the trade fair.

Buttressing further, she disclosed that the organisers and vendors failed to publicise the trade fair which led to poor turn up.

She captioned the video:

“You spent approximately 300kplus to restock also bought stand, transportation and other expenses. You didn't sell up to 30k. The problem here is not the vendors, organizers didn't publicize, e no funny.

"The girl think say trade fair na to just rent canopy and space, anyways it's just a lesson learned please Y'all support my small business. I have to borrow transport, is not funny am just trying to be strong not to breakdown.”

Reactions as businesswoman laments online

Some students of the school who reacted in the comments section on TikTok confirmed that they had no idea about the trade fair.

@symply_ginika reacted:

“No publicity was done. Came to school n saw canopies I think say we don get outdoor mini martes.”

Shortbytega reacted:

“Omo this thing happens to me. l use all my money to restock even borrow from my mummy to buy more goods for trade fair two days trade fare I couldn't sell up to what l ever borrow, I cry my eye.”

Everything cakes and more said:

“We no even know say trade fair dey happen for school. We just came to school and saw canopies.”

Owerrifoodvendor reacted:

“You guys still think owerri trade fair works? Lol.”

@skinglowarena reacted:

“There's more to trade fairs than just attending.”

Nicolewalters4112 said:

“I need this perfumes so I can resell I tried messaging they said your account has been suspended.”

Businesswoman in tears over hardship

