Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian biker who is riding from London to Lagos has blocked a Twitter user who said he looked stressed

The Twitter user, Daniel Regha, had insinuated that the journey was weighing down the biker, advising that the journey be called off

But Kunle would take none of those uncomplimentary comments as he promptly cut off the user, saying he detests negative energy

The Nigerian man who is riding his bike from London to Lagos, Nigeria, is currently cutting off all negative energies concerning the brave mission.

Kunle Adeyanju yesterday blocked a Twitter user named Daniel Regha for telling him that he looked tired and advising him to abort the journey. He also advised him to continue if his body is still in optimal health.

Kunle said he is in Africa as he continues his journey, but Daniel Regha advised him to abort the mission. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

The response was very swift

But in a swift response, Kunle shared a screenshot, showing that he has blocked Regha to cut him off from his timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Kunle's tweet below:

Nigerians shared mixed opinions

@_BlxxkSkeng said:

"Mr kunle no vex for this guy, na so e dey do."

@odemakin_n commented:

"You will understand when you need that one friend to motivate you to keep going and all you ever tells you is quit if you can’t go on…wait you think the path to success is easy? Abeg Daniel deserved it."

@iam__temmyy said:

"Cruise or no cruise, some of his opinions to me seem like “targeted harassment,” of which he knows exactly what he’s doing."

@jeromesophia6 reacted:

"I don't blame the Nigerians saying they don't see anything wrong becos on the average, Nigerians can be very insensitive ppl, we dish advise when encouragement is needed e.g reminding newlyweds why dey haven't given birth yet, why 1 is not married yet, we have an opinion on ppl's life."

London to Lagos biker reaches Africa

Legit.ng reported that Kunle had earlier announced that he had reached Africa, a major milestone in his 12,000km journey which is scheduled to last 25 days. He got to Africa on the 6th day.

Announcing his arrival in Africa, the brave man shared a photo of himself close to a signpost that indicates that he is closing in on Casablanca, Morocco, which is in North Africa.

Many people say they are waiting with berthed breath to see him complete his ambitious mission.

Source: Legit.ng