The ambitious Nigerian man who set out to travel from London to Lagos using a motorcycle was treated like a celebrity as he got to Morocco

Kunle Adeyanju who had kicked off the historical exercise on Tuesday, April 19 entered Africa on day 6

In Morocco, members of the RC Tangier Bay hosted the adventurous man to dinner as he prepared for his next destination

The adventurous Nigerian identified as Kunle Adeyanju who had taken it upon himself to travel to Lagos from the UK, London via motorcycle has arrived in Morocco.

Notifying his growing Twitter audience of the latest development, Kunle tweeted that he was hosted to dinner as got to the North African country by members of the RC Tangier Bay.

He has arrived Africa. Photo Credit: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

He shared photos taken with his hosts.

Kunle had set out to make the journey which will last 25 days in a bid to raise money to fight polio in Africa.

When he made his intention to embark on the trip public, it received mixed reactions from netizens, but as he entered day 6, more people are rallying support for him.

Netizens show solidarity with his cause

@Alex_praize said:

"You are doing super great.

"Will definitely tell my kids about a man that drove bike from London to lagos for a good course.

"Stay safe."

@joshofafrica said:

"Congratulations sir! We cannot wait to receive you here in Nigeria. Mind you dey I dey plot the map like so myself and some serious guys can follow suit in..."

@kebieinam said:

"I intend applying for a Schengen Visa, but I would also love to travel by road - Nigeria through Europe.

"I love this adventure trip of yours, it's packed full of inspiration.

"Stay safe, you're almost here and I think you'll beat the 25 day mark because you have been very fast."

@IddieFasakin said:

"Well done bro. Stay safe and enjoy your ride."

